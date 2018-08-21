Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on late sister Sujata Kumar: Will miss her quiet wisdom as much as her raucous laughter

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who's elder sister Sujata Kumar passed away on 19 August aged 53 after her prolonged battle with cancer, remembers her as her first mother who brought her up.

Suchitra, who shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, posted a reply on Shekhar Kapoor's tweet

🙏 yes she personified the word bindaas. Lived and died on her own terms. I will miss her wisdom and more than that i will miss her kindness and her unconditional love https://t.co/MvXgCYMWsL — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 20, 2018

Sujata was a compassionate soul who was always there for those who needed her. She touched many lives with her vivacity and generosity, Suchitra told Mumbai Mirror. The actress, who played an emancipated single mother and Sridevi's sister in Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, was a liberated individual who lived life on her own terms.

Suchitra remembers that her sister plunged into acting 12 years after her marriage, "on a whim, to reclaim her freedom." Sujata, she said, was never one who ran after stardom and rather shied away from limelight.

Her constant urge to rediscover herself was reflected in her stances, of calling up directors and requesting them to kill off her character if she became bored with playing the parts. “Mere charactor ko haar daalke photo lagado,” (Put up a picture of my character with a garland around it) Sujata would say, Suchitra told Mumbai Mirror .

Suchitra considers her sister to be both her mother figure and best friend, stating that “Be bindaas” would be her mantra for life, both for herself and her sister. "She loved unconditionally and gave so much to everyone in her orbit that she would often run out of energy herself... I will miss her quiet wisdom as much as her raucous laughter." Suchitra said.

The actress was admitted to the hospital with jaundice, when her family found out that the cancer she had 10 years ago had relapsed and had metastasised into Grade 4 cancer.

The family, Suchitra told mid-day, decided to celebrate and salute her spirit instead of mourning her death. "All her family and close friends called her Suzie. For me, she was my Suzie Puzie. I will miss her forever." she said.

The actress also appeared in Guzaarish.

