English Vinglish actress Sujata Kumar passes away after battling cancer; family releases statement on Twitter

Indo-Asian News Service

Aug,20 2018 10:50:07 IST

Actress Sujata Kumar, fondly remembered for playing late veteran actress Sridevi's sibling in the film English Vinglish has died of cancer, said her sister Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the actress-singer.

Suchitra tweeted that Sujata reportedly succumbed to cancer late on 19 August.

Suchitra had earlier tweeted asking her fans and friends to pray for Sujata. "Please pray for my darling sister Sujata Kumar," she had said in the tweet. On 18 August, Suchitra shared an update about her sister.

Sujata worked in several TV shows like Hotel Kingston and Bombay Talking. She also appeared in the Anil Kapoor-starrer 24 as Meghna Singhania.

Apart from English Vinglish, Sujata has worked in films like Raanjhanaa, Salaam-E-Ishq and Gori Tere Pyar Mein.

