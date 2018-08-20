English Vinglish actress Sujata Kumar passes away after battling cancer; family releases statement on Twitter

Actress Sujata Kumar, fondly remembered for playing late veteran actress Sridevi's sibling in the film English Vinglish has died of cancer, said her sister Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the actress-singer.

Suchitra tweeted that Sujata reportedly succumbed to cancer late on 19 August.

Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an umimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of august 2018..Life can never be the same again ... — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 19, 2018

Suchitra had earlier tweeted asking her fans and friends to pray for Sujata. "Please pray for my darling sister Sujata Kumar," she had said in the tweet. On 18 August, Suchitra shared an update about her sister.

It feels like somebody's plunged a hard cold knife into my heart & ripped the ground from under my feet as i sit outside ICU & pray for my big sis my mother my best friend my darling Sujata Kumar as she battles for her life inside Pls join me & my family in r prayers for her 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0O3wlahVpx — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 18, 2018

Sujata worked in several TV shows like Hotel Kingston and Bombay Talking. She also appeared in the Anil Kapoor-starrer 24 as Meghna Singhania.

Apart from English Vinglish, Sujata has worked in films like Raanjhanaa, Salaam-E-Ishq and Gori Tere Pyar Mein.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 10:50 AM