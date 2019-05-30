Boney Kapoor confirms Mr India sequel: 'After Sridevi, I have even more reason to make the film'

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's 1987 classic superhero film Mr India was all set to have its sequel till producer Boney Kapoor (who also backed the original film) and Anil announced that their plans to make another film had been aborted after the untimely demise of Sridevi. Mid day now reports that Anil and Boney may have changed their minds a year later and are planning another film to add to the yesteryear blockbuster.

On Mr India's 32nd anniversary, Anil tweeted out a message, expressing his gratitude towards the late stunt director, Veeru Devgn, father of Ajay Devgn.

Check out Anil's tweet:

#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru’s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed... pic.twitter.com/jdw1w6ULtI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2019

Earlier, Kapur had tweeted out a cryptic message, teasing a probable collaboration.

Discusssing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them @AnilKapoor ! pic.twitter.com/OXIFC2cgWj — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 17, 2019

Confirming the news, Boney told the publication that a remake of Mr India is definitely in the pipeline. "The idea is to create a reboot first, and then, make a franchise of it. It needs to be made more contemporary. We have a basic structure in mind. We haven't decided on a timeline yet, but intend to make it soon."

Reminiscing about the iconic film, Boney says that making a film with a budget of Rs 4 crore at the time was unheard of. The team had constructed a lavish set along the Versova beach in Mumbai and after looking at Mogambo's (the film's main antagonist, played by late Bollywood veteran Amrish Puri) superb costume, Boney was so happy that he paid a bonus to the stylist.

Boney continued with Sridevi's transformation post Mr India. As per him, Sridevi's performance in the film consolidated her position not just as a glam icon but also a powerful actress. "After Sri (Sridevi), I have even more reason to make the film now," he says.

Talking about the film's tentative director, Boney adds that Kapur might come on board if he is free.

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 09:38:00 IST

