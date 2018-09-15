Bond 25: Veteran 007 writers Neal Purvis, Robert Wade reportedly rehired after Danny Boyle's exit

After director Danny Boyle's exit from Bond 25, the makers have been on the lookout for a someone to salvage the scenario. Daily Mail reports that the producers have finally zeroed in and re-hired veteran writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. The two have been asked to come up with a brand new script.

The report stated that the producers decided to go back to Purvis and Wade after their original treatment for the film was set aside by the production house, which then moved ahead with Boyle and his co-writer John Hodge.

The planned release of Bond 25 in 2020 had to be postponed. The Daily Mail reports that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson had initially given a green signal to Purvis and Wade’s outline before the project was handed over to Boyle. Thus, the two were the most obvious choices for the makers to return to. They have reportedly been asked to develop on their outline to make a full script.

Recently, reports stated that actor Saïd Taghmaoui may feature in Bond 25 as the antagonist. The actor told The National that he was in the running to play the villain in Bond's 25th film.

Though the actor does not know yet who is set to direct Bond 25, he says he has been informed that the creators might opt for him if the narrative is based in the Middle East. "I literally just received a message saying: 'If they go Middle East, it’s you. If they go Russian, it’s someone else.' It’s the story of my life. Always on that line between something that could change my life and something that disappears," the actor told The National.

