Alia Bhatt starred alongside Vipin Sahu of 'land kara de bhai' meme fame in the new ad for Cadbury Perk. The video sees the duo recreate the hilarious 2019 video.

Remember ‘paragliding guy’ Vipin Sahu? The man became an internet sensation after his paragliding experience video went viral in 2019. Now, Sahu has starred in a Cadbury Perk ad alongside Alia Bhatt, which recreates his ‘Bhai land kara de’ meme.

Sahu had gone viral after a video of him begging his paragliding instructor to stop had grabbed eyeballs on the internet. The clip led to a slew of memes and Sahu becoming popular overnight. In his ad with Alia Bhatt, he takes a swipe at the popular meme once again, with Bhatt stepping into the shoes of the instructor.

Sahu shared the video on his social media account with the caption “Who said a meme can’t achieve the heights? Who said a meme has just a life of 1 -2 months? Breaking all the bakwaas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt”. He also thanked the brand for making it possible for him to work with Bhatt.

Watch the ad here:



The ad sees Sahu panicking about being up in the air, just like in his 2019 video. “Chaaro taraf kohra hi kohra, main pagal tha jo isme aaya ( It’s foggy all around, I was crazy to try this),” he said. He also pleads with Bhatt that he does not want to stay in the air any more. “Please land kara de bhai ( Help me land now)”, he appeals.

And similar to how his paragliding instructor calmed Sahu down by talking to him, Bhatt gives him a bar of chocolate. He take a bite out of the chocolate and instantly relaxes.

In his caption, Sahu also admitted that was initially nervous while shooting the ad as he had never thought that he would sit together and converse with Alia Bhatt one day.

As for Bhatt, the actress is riding high on the success of RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is set to appear in Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also feature in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Premi Kahani as well as Jee Le Zaraa, Brahmastra and Darlings.

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​