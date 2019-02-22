Tigmanshu Dhulia on failure of Zero: Had Sholay released today, even that classic would've got trolled on Twitter

Director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who was last seen in the lackluster film Zero from last year, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, believes that the film had a few mistakes but no film is perfect, and the movie was trolled unnecessarily.

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor says, "Every film has its weakness, but now, if there even a little mistake in the film, people start bashing it like anything because everybody wants to be known today".

Last week, Swara Bhasker, at a panel discussion, shared that she did not find Zero so bad. Agreeing with her, the Haasil director further added that regardless of minor mistakes, he found Zero entertaining. He even stated that if a classic movie like Sholay would release today, it would have met a fair share of trolling as well. "I have worked on the film (Zero). There was so much hard work in it and I loved the first half of the film. There were a few errors in the script, but even Sholay has mistakes. If today, Sholay would have been released, people would troll Sholay too".

Tigmanshu will soon bring his directorial Milan Talkies with Ali Faizal, Shraddha Srinath as the leads, to the big screen. Like Zero, Tigmanshu will play the protagonist's (Ali) father. Interestingly, he acted in this film because he could not get any other actor on board, "The role that I played in this film is a new-age father. When you will watch him on the screen, you wish your father could be the same. He has solid chemistry with his son. Initially, I was not doing this role but i was not getting any other actor as well. I wanted Pankaj Tripathi or another such actor to do this role but all were busy with their shoots, so we couldn't get anyone on board. We had to shoot in three days, and when no one came, I decided to do the role".

Milan Talkies will hit screens on 15 March.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 12:47:15 IST