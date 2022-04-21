Taapsee Pannu will pair opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film will hit the screens in December 2023.

On April 19, Shah Rukh Khan announced his next project Dunki with blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who delivered films like Sanju, PK, 3 Idiots and others. The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu will also play a key role in the entertainer.

While fans are super excited for this big project, Taapsee Pannu shared an emotional message on social media after bagging this quintessential film. The actress quoted Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om's iconic dialogue with a touch of 3 Idiots song and tweeted, "Yes it’s hard to make it till here, and it’s harder when you are all by yourself but then a superstar once said ‘agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho to puri kayanat tumhe usse milane me lag jati hai (if you wish for something with all your heart, the entire universe conspires to get it for you)’ cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 saal lage (it took 10 years) but finally ‘All is Well’."

Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “अगर किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात तुम्हे उससे मिलाने में लग जाती है” cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 साल लगे but finally “All is Well”😁 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 19, 2022

Bankrolled under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki will hit the screens on December 22, 2023. It will be extensively shot in Punjab.

Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan earlier collaborated for Badla as the thriller was bankrolled by the Pathaan star and the actress play the lead role. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh in prominent roles.

