The versatile actress of Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu, who gave impeccable performances in films like Mulk, Badla, Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh and many others, will be sharing screen space with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, it will release in December 2023 during the Christmas weekend.

While fans are super-excited to watch this unconventional pair on the silver screen, in an exclusive interaction with Firstpost, Taapsee shared her happiness about bagging this big project and spoke about her inspiring journey in Bollywood. Excerpts:

You have just signed a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. It can’t get any better than this, can it?

Yes, I guess you are right. Seen in a broader perspective it can’t get any better than this…I mean, Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh… among the best. I really don’t see how it can get any better. But you know what?

What?

I see this as a culmination of all the hard work that I’ve put in during the last ten years since I started acting in Hindi films in 2012 when I signed my first Hindi film Chashme Baddoor. Now ten years later I get to finally work with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. It feels like I passed a very difficult examination with distinction (laughs).

Was it tough getting here?

Yeah, it was a persistent battle to get here. To be honest, I wasn’t even sure that this day would come. It seemed so unattainable. One only saw certain names collaborating with one another. Rarely did conventions break. Not that I had any certainty that I would make it. I just kept working hard without thinking too much ahead.

And now look at what you have?

Yeah, how gratifying to be working in such a posh project. It wasn’t as if someone picked up the phone and recommended my name or that used my contacts. When you pass without taking shortcuts, toh mazaa hi kuch aur hai. It is very reassuring to know that my work was noticed and from no recommendation or no favouritism. That is the most beautiful part of getting Dunki.

You have spoken to me about A-listers saying no to offers with you. Now when the biggest of them all is your co-star do you feel vindicated?

A-listers saying no to me…It’s not as if they don’t want to work with me. I didn’t mean that. It’s just that when it’s a story about a female hero or when the story is not primarily driven by the male protagonist, would the A-listers be interested in the project? Yes, that has been a concern.

Do you see that changing?

Being the optimist that I am, I hope things will change. Every film that I do, I do with the hope of something better happening. What I am excited about now is to learn from this incredible combination of Shah Rukh and Raju Hirani that I am working with. I want to see what changes my craft and approach to cinema undergo after this experience. There will be so much to learn every minute on this set.

Finally, after Ranbir and Alia is it going to be you and Mathias?

(Laughs) No no, it is not going to be any time soon. Mathias and I haven’t really thought about when to take the plunge. But whenever we do (get married) I don’t think it will be accompanied by all this madness of creating headlines, the paparazzi going insane covering the event, etc. It will be a very….I don’t think it will attract the crazy attention of other star weddings.

Why?

I don’t know. I just don’t feel it will be like that. And if you are asking me a time frame for the wedding, I can only tell you it’s not happening anytime soon.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

