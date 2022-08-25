R Balki's 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist' stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. The film will release on 23rd September on big screens.

Sunny Deol has revealed the date for the release of Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, his upcoming psychological thriller movie in which Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary play significant roles. R Balki, known for directing films like Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka, Shamitabh, and Cheeni Kum, is in charge of directing this one. The movie is R Balki’s “ode” to Guru Dutt, a renowned director who passed away on October 10, 1964, at the age of 39. Chup: Revenge of the Artist will be released on September 23, 2022.

Dulquer can be seen singing the song “Sar Jo Tera Chakraye” in the background of a motion poster Sunny Deol shared earlier today for Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. R Balki is the film’s director, and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada, and Gauri Shinde are its producers. The screenplay and dialogue were co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani. R Balki is the author of the original story. After their respective 2019 films, The Zoya Factor and Blank, Sunny Deol and Dulquer are back in Hindi cinema with this movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Talking about Chup, R Balki said, “Chup is special for more than one reason. For me, the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch!!!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.