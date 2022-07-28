. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has several exciting projects lined up. He will be seen opposite Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in Sita Ramam. Salmaan will star in R Balki’s Chup: The Revenge of the Artist. The actor is also prepping for his OTT debut, Guns & Gulaabs.

Malayalam film industry heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has wowed audiences with his performances over the years. The son of veteran superstar Mammootty, he has managed to step away from the shadow of his father’s legacy and carve out a separate space for himself. The Bangalore Days star, fondly called DQ by fans, turns 36 today, 28 July.

The Kurup actor has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries as well. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has several exciting projects lined up. He will be seen opposite Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in Sita Ramam. Salmaan will star in R Balki’s Chup: The Revenge of the Artist. The actor is also prepping for his OTT debut, Guns & Gulaabs.

As the actor turns 36, here are some of his best Malayalam films:

Ustad Hotel (2012):

After his debut in Second Show, Dulquer Salmaan won hearts with this family drama. The movie saw him play the role of an aspiring chef who is forced to assist his grandfather revive their family restaurant. He was awarded the Filmfare South award for Best Male Debut.

Bangalore Days (2014):

One of the biggest successes of his career, the film saw him essay the role of Arjun, a rebellious bike mechanic and racer. The film follows the story of three cousins- Arjun, Kuttan (Nivin Pauly) and Divya (Nazriya Nazim) after they move to Bengaluru. Directed by Anjali Menon, Bangalore Days became one of the distinctive works of Malayalam New Wave cinema.

Charlie (2015):

Can anyone forget Dulquer Salmaan’s role in this super hit feel-good drama? Salmaan played the role of Charlie, a mysterious artist and do-gooder. DQ starred opposite his Bangalore Days co-star Parvathy in the film. Charlie received much love from both the audiences and critics. It was later remade in Marathi and Tamil.

Kammatti Paadam (2016):

The gangster drama is regarded as one of the best works of 2016. The movie sees Salmaan essay the role of Krishnan, who goes back to his hometown after receiving a call for help from his childhood friend. The plot slowly unravels how Krishnan and his friend’s criminal past has caught up with them after decades.

Kurup (2021):

While his image as a romantic hero is well established, Dulquer Salmaan proved that he could play negative roles with ease in this crime-thriller. The 36-year-old played the titular role, based on real life fugitive Sukumara Kurup. Kurup was a huge success at the box-office

Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.