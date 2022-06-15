Sara Ali Khan switches on her work mode as she attends two meetings in a day.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising young actresses in India today. She is hardworking, optimistic, and determined towards her goals and we can see that being reflected on her career graph as well. The actress is currently busy as she has a lot of work on her plate. Her workaholic routine is exciting fans; as several new projects are being expected from her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Today the actress was spotted exiting the office of Maddock Films and later she was spotted exiting Anees Bazmee’s workplace. It can most certainly be said that the actress has several projects lined up and we will get to see more of her on the silver screen. Before this, Sara was also spotted leaving the Gym in the morning. The actress sure did have a very busy day today. First Sara wore a summer cool outfit with ‘Rolling Stones’ written on her top. She chooses white shorts with neon straps below.

Meanwhile, on the film release front, the actress was spotted shooting for Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

