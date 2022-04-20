Vikrant Massey's shooting spree continues as he wraps Gaslight schedule with Sara Ali Khan and moves onto the set of his next in Pune.

Vikrant Massey is a superb Bollywood actor who has always given the most diverse of performances with incredible material, and his ability to choose decent movies has made him a fan favourite. With a successful release in his first action part, his wedding, and extensive shoot schedules, the actor has been extremely busy since the turn of the year.

According to a person close to the celebrity, "Vikrant and Sara shot for Gaslight for a month in Gujarat and then moved on to the next schedule in Mumbai, which they just finished a few days ago."

The source is added. "For a long timetable, Vikrant has instantly relocated from Gaslight's set to the set of his future film. It will be shot in Pune until the middle of May."

The pairing of Vikrant Massy and Sara Ali Khan for Gaslight has piqued the interest of the audience, as the two actors will be working together for the first time. With Vikrant starring in the film, his fans are confident in the project's quality, but the chemistry amongst the co-stars has piqued their interest even more.

While everyone praised Vikrant's performance in Love Hostel, his film Forensic is set to be released soon. After that, he'll star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight.

