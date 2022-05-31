MTV Beats Artist of the month Amaal Mallik almost quit music after his debut song faired less than expected, but destiny had other plans for him.

Over several decades, the name Mallik has become synonymous with music in the Hindi film industry. The flagbearer of a rich musical legacy, Amaal Mallik has become his generation’s most sought-after music composer. From assisting as a music composer to becoming one himself, his journey has come full circle. An absolute constant on everyone’s playlist, Amaal’s repertoire shines with chartbusters like ‘Phir Kabhi’, ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ and ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai', and several popular singles too. Riding on the success of his 100th track, ‘Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyu’ which has garnered praise from fans and critics alike, Amaal Mallik is MTV Beats Artist of the Month! Catch him on MTV Beats as he discusses the journey so far, his love for music and everything in between.

The young pathbreaker will be seen giving fans an insight into the making of some of his well-known tracks, challenges and achievements in his career. Amaal almost quit music, after his debut song faired less than expected but destiny had other plans for him. Reminiscing about that one song which was his linchpin at a crucial juncture in his professional trajectory, convincing him to not give up, Amaal shared, "I composed Sooraj Dooba Hai and decided that if the audience loved the song, only then will I pursue music as a vocation. The song has played a pivotal role in my career because it instilled the belief in me that I can be a musician as well as a composer.”

Witness Amaal Mallik as he shares fun trivia about himself, talks about his inspirations, his biggest turn-offs and a lot more. Launched in 2016, MTV Beats is a 24x7 Hindi music channel with a focus on Bollywood. MTV Beats combines specially curated music playlists with thematic shows and interactive features to become the music companion for every situation - from working out in the morning to partying all night and everything in between. To give the viewers a unique beat, MTV Beats has defined the week into mood-based themes and curated the playlists accordingly, thereby making music viewing a more relatable experience and is known for fun-filled shows such as MTV Beats Teri Meri Baatein, MTV Beats Most Searched, MTV Beats Wants to Know and Hit Mornings. MTV Beats is also known for special playlists curated by celebrities which include FitStop with Sunny Leone, Swag On with Raftaar, House Party with Badshah and many more.

