Indian Youth icon Sidharth Malhotra joined many dignitaries for the grand launch of Modi @ 20: The book 'Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery', a book written on Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sidharth Malhotra was the only Indian actor to grace this grand launch which was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, amongst others.

Honourable PM Narendra Modi - a self-made man has been the mind behind getting India recognition and respect globally and a vision for a progressive India. The book which trails the journey of PM Narendra Modi aims to inspire the youth.

Sidharth Malhotra was honoured to be a part of the event and was enlightened by the journey of our PM. Sidharth could relate to the journey as he himself is a self-made actor who paved his path in Bollywood.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for his upcoming web-series Indian Police Force, which is directed by produced by Rohit Shetty. The filmmaker is known for delivering blockbusters like Simmba, Singham, Golmaal franchise, Sooryavanshi, Chennai Express and others.

Talking about the series, Rohit Shetty said, "I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide."

Sharing his excitement to work with Sidharth Malhotra, the blockbuster added, "I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

The show also stars Vivek Oberoi in a key role and is expected to release in 2023.