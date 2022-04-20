Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra join hands for the upcoming web series titled Indian Police Force. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The blockbuster filmmaker of Bollywood, Rohit Shetty has joined hands with Amazon Prime Video for his upcoming web series titled Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by the Golmaal franchise helmer, the show will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, who will play a cop from Delhi Police Force.

According to the makers, the fiction series pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

The director, who has created the cinematic cop universe with films like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, said in a statement, "I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide."

Sharing his excitement to work with Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit added, "I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

Aparna Purohit - Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, India said, "We are certain that this series will further intensify the action-packed cop-verse that Rohit has built over years. We are delighted to welcome actor Sidharth Malhotra into the Amazon Prime Video family as we embark on our journey of creating this action extravaganza. We are confident that Indian Police Force will provide an immersive and an exhilarating experience to our audiences worldwide."

The film is currently in the production process in Mumbai and is expected to release in 2023.

