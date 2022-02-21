Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is his most personal film yet. 'I spent the first 30 years of my living just one lane away from Kamathipura. Every flavour, colour, and texture that I remembered from my childhood has gone into this film.'

Between the recently held premiere of his film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Berlin Film Festival and its Indian release, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks to Firstpost in an exclusive interview about the directorial, its reception at Berlinale, and

How was the Berlin premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi?

It was memorable in every way possible. I cannot thank the festival organisers enough for the honour that they gave my film. The Gala premiere was on 16 February. It was a full-moon night. It was also a rain-washed, frosty night. The combination of the full moon and the rains was I think godsent. It was His blessing. The Devdas premiere had happened on a no-moon night: it was lunar eclipse. I always feel the hand of God in my films. At the most expected of times, when life looks unsure, God has brought down the rains. I feel they are a sign for me.

So another memorable premiere at Berlin?

It is difficult to travel with all the COVID guidelines. But it was all worth it. Yes, that was a great moment. Then of course, the Red Carpet. Our Gangubai Kathiawadi was the last film to be shown in the Gala section, so the red-carpet event was quite something. The theatre where our premiere was held was the most spectacular theatre I had ever seen. There were 8,000 seats but we were allowed only 800 seats due to COVID restrictions. The screen was bigger than any I’ve seen in my life. When the film started, I thought I’d stay for a while and then sneak away, since I had already seen it 300 times. But I just couldn’t take my eyes off. I am sorry but I was in awe of my own film (laughs).

That is understandable. We have been in awe of your cinema since Khamoshi: The Musical 25 years ago.

Has it really been that long? The most wonderful thing was that just one hour after they opened the box office, all 800 tickets were sold out. It was a spectacular evening for me. The whole chain of events — the full moon night, the rain, the sold-out tickets, ours being the last film of the Gala — all seemed providential. I then came to know that there was an audience waiting to see Gangubai Kathiawadi.

How did that make you feel?

Relieved, grateful, overjoyed. Birju Maharaj’s, Lataji’s [Mangeshkar] and my mother’s blessings are with me and my hard work. The audience at Berlin clapped at my song 'Dholida.' They enjoyed the music, songs, and humour and anger of my film. They clapped for eight minutes after the film was over. I introduced my film to the audience, which I was reluctant to do.

Then the press interaction?

No, I didn’t do a Q and A. I feel Gangubai is a film that resonates in your mind. It is an experience that doesn’t need any explanation or analysis. You watch it. You like it. Or you don’t like it. Period. When I heard that standing ovation in Berlin, I got my answer. They actually clapped for six-seven minutes nonstop. That isn’t a small thing. It made all the pain and effort worth the while: the two lockdowns, the pandemic, the recession.

The last time I heard people clapping at the end of a film was in Patna after Devdas.

Yes, I remember you calling from the theatre to share the experience. My films have always been tough to make. But the payoff has always been spectacular.

You keep saying Gangubai Kathiawadi is your best film?

Yes, I do. Because I feel it IS my best film. It comes straight from my heart. I am so much more in control of my craft now than I was when I started off. I’ve improved as a human being and as a filmmaker. I think I’ve become more compassionate. Gangubai is also my most personal film.

In what way?

It’s a tribute to my growing years. I spent the first 30 years of my living just one lane away from Kamathipura. I gave my all to this film. Every flavour, colour, and texture that I remembered from my childhood has gone into this film.

I remember in my childhood chawl, the walls were colourless. And yet that colourless palate is embedded in my mind. Every utensil in our kitchen, every visual from my childhood… like the clothes hanging after washing from the second floor which would flap on the first floor, the stench of the gutters are all alive in my imagination. I rate this as my most personal film.

When and how did your affinity to Gangubai Kathiawadi start?

You know I’ve nurtured this character for eight years. I wanted to make this film before Ram-Leela. I’ve spoken to her soul. I’ve had long conversations with her in my mind. I understood her suffering, anger, joys, and sorrow. I knew why she needed to get up and dance. I had to connect to the soul of this amazing woman. I think I did.

What about Alia [Bhatt, lead actress]?

What about her?

How was her performance received in Berlin?

I think she was extremely ecstatic about how she was received in Berlin. It’s film and performance we both are very proud of.

How do you feel about the release of the film at the time when the third wave of COVID-19 is receding?

It is so important for the Indian audience to watch films in cinemas. Movie theatres have opened up fully after two years. It is such a joyous moment not only for me but for the Hindi film industry to be able to return to movie theatres after audiences being stifled at home. I think it’s a blessing, and not even in disguise.

What are your hopes and expectations from the film?

Now, we are hoping that world will celebrate the life of this wonderful woman, who reluctantly became the voice of the women in Kamathipura. Gangubai was a messiah to the women of Kamathipura. She was ravaged by life. But she never stopped fighting and caring for the girls in Kamathipura brothels. This is a woman who is an unsung hero. I want her name to be mentioned in the history of Indian cinema.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release this Friday on 25 February.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He's been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.