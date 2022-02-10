Titled 'Dholida', the celebratory garba number is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's and written by Kumaar

The first song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is out.

Titled 'Dholida', a celebratory garba number from the film will see Gangubai aka Alia Bhatt dancing to the tunes of dhol, making it the festive anthem of the year.

Bhansali's music composition along with lyrics penned by Kumaar capture the true essence of Garba. The number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The biographical crime drama sees Bhatt portray the titular character, who was one of the most powerful madams in Mumbai’s Kamathipura in the 1960s.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa and will feature Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi in guest appearances.

The shooting of the film was completed in June last year, after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. It will be screened at the upcoming 72nd Berlin International Film Festival this month.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release theatrically on 25 February.

Watch the song here

