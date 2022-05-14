Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan recently collaborated for an advertisement, which went viral on social media in no time.

The most loved Rashmika Mandanna always finds some or the other way to stay connected with her fans as she updates them about her shooting schedule.

Recently, Rashmika shared a short video on YouTube where she can be seen enjoying a beachside shooting moment with the Varun Dhawan. The actress also expressed her love for sports in the video while she plays Volleyball. She wrote the caption - "When you’re working on the beach But that beach isn't Goa #shorts"

On the film front, she now has Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye in the pipeline. After Sulthan, she signed her second Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay (Thalapathy 66), which is currently progressing at a swift pace. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.

Talking about Thalapathy 66, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual is a family entertainer with a dose of romance and drama. Unlike his previous films, Vijay will portray the character of a family man and to make his character more authentic, the makers have decided not to have any action sequences featuring the lead star. As per the reports, the makers will announce title and share the first look of Thalapathy 6 on Vijay's birthday, which is 22 June.

Directed by Munna, Maharshi, Brindavanam, Oopiri and Yevadu helmer Vamshi Paidipally, the film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also stars Prakash Raj, Shaam and Sarathkumar in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by Thaman S, who composed chartbusters in films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak and many others. Thalapathy 66 will release by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

