As Ranbir Kapoor braces for the release of his much awaited film Sanju, the actor has managed to injure himself during a friendly football match, according to the Times of India.

Soccer buddies Ranbir and Abhishek Bachchan are known to hit the ground for some sweaty football as often as possible. Abhishek, who also owns the Jaipur Pink Panthers team in the Pro Kabaddi League, formed an all star football team with Ranbir to play at charity events. One such match was held in Pune on Saturday with celebrity players like Shabbir Ahluwalia, Dino Morea, Ishaan Khatter, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Jim Sarbh among others, participating in the game.

During the match, Ranbir showed great skill and enthusiasm but his streak was abruptly broken when he suddenly injured his foot. After getting immediate medical attention on the ground, he was rushed to the hospital. His medical reports confirmed that he had damaged a tendon on his right toe.

However, there was cause for celebration as Bachchan’s team won the match.

In an instance of great dedication and professionalism, the actor turned up on set in Goa on Sunday to complete his scheduled shoot. The same report states that he was spotted all smiles with his co-star Mansi Singh, shooting for his upcoming film Hero. His wildly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic is slated to release on 29 June.

