Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot today. The wedding will be attended by family members and close friends.

Well, the big day has finally arrived as the love birds of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot today. Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news yesterday about the wedding and said that it will happen at the Vastu apartment, where Ranbir and Alia both own flats.

The pre-wedding functions had started on April 13 at RK House and were attended by numerous guests. Neetu and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni praised Alia Bhatt and showered lovely words for the actress. Talking to PinkVilla, Neetu said “She (Alia Bhatt) is the best, All the best to her”, while Riddhima said, “Bohot cute hai yaar, ekdum doll jaisi.”

The wedding will be an intimate affair as it will mark the attendance of only family members. However, the latest reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will host a star-studded reception at Taj by the end of April and it will be attended by celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and others.

A few minutes back, a video of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima arriving at Vastu for the wedding from a car has just surfaced on the internet and the clip has just raised the excitement of fans for the big day.

Yesterday, we saw the makers of Brahmastra sharing a promo of the song Kesariya from the film, where the mesmerising chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt garnered praises and love from the audience. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to hit the screens in September and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles.

