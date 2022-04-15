Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Aadar Jain treats fan by sharing unseen pics from festivities
After dating for five long years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on Thursday (April 14) at the Vastu apartment in the presence of family members and close friends. After the wedding, the dreamy photos of the newlyweds are making rounds on the internet and we can't deny the fact Ranbir and Alia make for one of the most beautiful pairs.
Just a few minutes back, Ranbir's cousin Aadar Jain has treated us with an after-party pic with the newlyweds where the trio is looking absolutely adorable. In the pic, Alia can be seen carrying a red dupatta, while Ranbir and Aadar are twinning in white kurta. He shared the pic on his Insta-story and wrote, "Bhai ki shaadi" with a heart emoji.
Aadar shared another pic of the couple from the wedding ceremony and captioned it with an adorable note, that read, "Welcome to the family bhabhs!" followed by a heart emoji.
Aadar Jain also shared a picture of the 'groom squad' which featured Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and his wife Anissa Malhotra.
Post her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt shared beautiful snaps from their wedding with a heartwarming caption. She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)."
