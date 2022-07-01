Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. She will be next seen in the film Gaslight that also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Rhea Chakraborty turns 30 today, 1 July. The actress has been part of films like Chehre, Jalebi, Sonali Cable and much more. She made her debut with the 2013 comedy-drama Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Since then, she has gone on to be a part of several movies.

The actress later gained attention for her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On her birthday, we take a look at some of her pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were reportedly in a live relationship before his death. This picture, on Rajput's second death anniversary, speaks a lot about their deep bond with each other.

The actress had marked Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary with a throwback video. She shared one of her favourite memories with the Kai Po Che actor on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)



“Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind !,” wrote Chakraborty as she posted this adorable picture on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday in 2020. The couple looked cute in these photos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Here is another memory of the couple enjoying with a bunch of friends in happier times. Their big smiles will surely melt your heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Soon after the actor's death, Chakraborty posted a long and heartfelt note on how she was struggling to deal with his loss and what their relationship meant to her.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)



Sushant Singh Rajput died at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June 2020, soon after which, Chakraborty was accused of money laundering and abetting the suicide of the actor. She and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The actress had then spent almost a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, while her brother was released on bail after three months. In November last year, she got access to her bank accounts and gadgets that had been seized earlier.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. She will be next seen in the film Gaslight, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.