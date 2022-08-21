Chartered accountant Vivek Mehra talks about how is bond with his wife's daughter Masaba Gupta is 'excellent'.

In 1989, Neena Gupta and her then-boyfriend, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, welcomed their daughter Masaba Gupta. Masaba was raised by Neena alone because Vivian was already married. Neena married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008. Vivek talked openly about the relationship he shares with Masaba in an earlier interview.

Masaba and Neena co-starred in both seasons of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The show's second season, which was released last month, followed the release of the first season in 2020.

In an old interview with ETimes, Vivek talked about his bond with Neena's daughter Masaba, "With Masaba, it’s excellent. These days she is taking a lot of my time as we discuss work. I help and advise her and that shows she trusts me. And I too have equal trust on her,” he said. He added that when they got married Masaba was a teenager. “We went out for four-five years before tying the knot. And while Masaba was a little concerned in the first few days, she took to me. I am a very likable guy,” he said.

With Saath Saath, Neena made her acting debut in 1982. Later, she appeared in movies like Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti, and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda. Along with well-known TV programmes like Mirza Ghalib and Saans, Neena also landed a number of international projects like The Deceivers, In Custody, and Cotton Mary. The upcoming Amitabh Bachchan film Goodbye will feature her. Rashmika Mandanna will also appear in the Vikas Bahl-directed movie.

Prior to getting her diploma, Neena was married to Amlan Kusum Ghose; however, they later divorced. Later, she got engaged to Pandit Jasraj's son Shaarangdev, but they later broke it off. She began dating Vivian in the late 1980s and gave birth to Masaba Gupta. She married Vivek in 2008.

