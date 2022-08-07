Neena Gupta raised Vivian Richard and her child, Masaba Gupta as a single mother after she dated him in the 1980s. She reveals that she doesn't hold any grudge against him.

Actress Neena Gupta is very outspoken about her decisions. Although she has moved on from her previous relationships, she claimed in a recent interview that she doesn't necessarily detest her ex-boyfriends. Additionally, she implied that she was related to cricketer Vivian Richards, with whom she had her daughter Masaba Gupta, and said that she has no animosity toward her.

In the 1980s, Neena Gupta was dating former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. After Vivian, who was married at the time, declined to leave his wife for Neena, Neena raised Masaba Gupta as a single mother. Neena and Vivek Mehra exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2008.

Talking about relationships, Neena said, “I believe once you love somebody, how can you hate? You cannot live, you cannot be together. I don’t hate my ex-boyfriends. I don’t hate my ex-husband. Why should I hate?” The actor further added, “Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha use paida karungi kyun? Mai pagal hun kya? (If I hate someone so much, why would I have a baby with them? Am I mad?)” referring to Vivian.

Masaba described her friendship with Vivian as "excellent" throughout the conversation. Masaba occasionally posts images of them together on social media where they may be seen having fun. Masaba claimed that despite her parents' separation, Neena never attempted to sabotage their relationship. Neena Gupta never attempted to sabotage our relationship, she continued. Now that I'm an adult, I've realised how wonderful my connection with my father is. Neena gives me the freedom to make my own judgments, decisions, and choices regarding the place in my life that this person will occupy.