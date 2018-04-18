Mouni Roy may be seen in special appearance as Salman Khan's love interest in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3

Mouni Roy will reportedly be seen in a cameo in the Salman Khan-starrer, Arbaaz Khan-produced Dabangg 3.

DNA reports that Mouni will play Salman's love interest from the past as Chulbul Pandey will be taking a walk down the memory lane. The third installment of the Dabangg franchise will trace how Salman got into such an avatar.

There will be a flashback and Chulbul Pandey's story will get more context. However, the flashback will be a small but substantial part of the film. The primary character's past will take centrestage at some point, but eventually, his present life will become the focus of the film.

Mouni's screen time will be around 15 to 20 minutes, just like that of Sonakshi Sinha who plays Pandey's wife Rajjo. It was speculated that Sonakshi had a fallout with Salman but the actress rubbished the rumours and confirmed she is a part of Dabangg 3.

The DNA report states that after Dabangg 3 and Gold, Mouni might be seen romancing Salman's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma in a film titled Raat Baaki. She is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva, is expected to release on 20 December. The film starts rolling in June.

