Manmarziyan concerts to be held across seven Indian cities to promote Amit Trivedi's soundtrack

After the success of the #WakeUpToManmarziyan campaign, the makers of Anurag Kashyap's upcoming romantic drama will hold concerts across seven Indian cities to further promote the film's soundtrack.

The makers have been releasing one song from Manmarziyan every morning for the past one week as part of the #WakeUpToManmarziyan campaign. Songs like 'Dariya', 'Chonch Ladhiyaan' and 'Hallaa' have taken the internet by storm. Now, DNA reports that the first video song, of 'F for Fyar', will be released this Sunday on 19 August during a concert in NM College, Mumbai. The same report states that concerts will also be held in Delhi, Chandigarh, Indore, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the film's run-up to release on 14 September.

The film's co-producer, Aanand L Rai of Colour Yellow Productions, is all praise for Amit Trivedi's compositions in Manmarziyan. This is why he came up with the promotional campaigns of #WakeUpToManmarziyan and multi-city concerts. "This was a novel concept of waking up every morning to the songs from Manmarziyan. Amit Trivedi has done a fabulous job with the film's music and that is why we wanted to give it the platform it deserves instead of a conventional music launch," he told DNA.

Manmarziyan stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. It is co-produced by Rai's banner and Phantom Films.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 13:52 PM