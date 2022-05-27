Actor Varun Dhawan reveals that Maniesh Paul came up with the most viral dialogue from the trailer through improvisation.

Celebrated as the Sultan of Stage, Maniesh Paul is undoubtedly of the most loved and successful hosts in India, however, in addition to the same, Maniesh is also a great actor with impeccable comic timing. Offering an instance of the same at the trailer launch of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan revealed that Maniesh Paul came up with the most viral dialogue from the trailer through improvisation.

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer was the epically hilarious dialogue by Maniesh Paul as they learn that Anil Kapoor's character is having an affair. In less than 24 hours, the dialogue has already impressed the audience and is being requested to Maniesh by the audience at the varied promotional events. Interestingly, Maniesh Paul improvised his own dialogue, adding his punch of humour to the character.

Talking about the same Varun Dhawan shared, "Maniesh came up with the line in his improv, and it wasn't in the script at all. Raj (Mehta, director) and I were initially slightly skeptical about it, but we definitely were laughing a lot at it. Eventually, Raj decided to take the dialogue in the film." Maniesh Paul plays Kiara Advani's brother and the quintessential Punjabi Munda in the Raj Mehta directorial, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Having wrapped the shoot of Smart Jodi recently, Maniesh Paul is promoting his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.