Dharma Productions shared a promo of the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra.

Karan Johar shared the promo for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 on Twitter with the caption:

"The two Punjabi men of the moment are here to spill some hot tea!

Watch the seventh episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from 12:00 am this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar."

The video starts with Karan Johar welcoming the two famous Punjabi men of the moment to grace the couch in the upcoming episode of the famous talk show.

The two Punjabi men of the moment are here to spill some hot tea!❤️‍🔥 Watch the seventh episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from 12:00 am this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar. ________@DisneyPlusHS @karanjohar @SidMalhotra @vickykaushal09 @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/cAR5ZyablZ — Dharmatic (@Dharmatic_) August 16, 2022

Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar has seen numerous celeb weddings' behind-the-scenes be shared on the couch. In its seventh episode, the conversations around marriages get taken even further as the newly minted groom Vicky Kaushal and accomplished actor and heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra take the couch. The dynamic duo enchant with their charisma, love lives and manifestations that leave you a little drunk on the Sid-Vicky cocktail. Vicky asks if this is a 'Punjabi episode' to which Johar replies that Koffee With Karan's last season turned out to be very momentous for him. Kaushal had the most adorable reaction as he acted to faint on the couch at Karan's remarks. Sidharth added on to say, "Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe" and we must agree that it was hilarious. Johar moves to Malhotra and asks him questions about his dating life. He says, "Now that you're dating Kiara Advani, any future plans?" To this, Malhotra replies that he is manifesting it today. According to Johar, many celebrity manifestations done on the Koffee couch have turned out to become the reality, and the celebs seem to have a very fun reaction to it. Karan further asks if Sidharth is manifesting that he gets to marry Kiara Advani, and Malhotra exclaims with, "Sorry?" Karan further adds' "Ye toh bada Biba munda hai." to his statement as Malhotra chooses to keep his future plans private. Karan moves on to Kaushal as he asks him about the one thing he misses about being single, to which Kaushal replies wittily, "Well, the Miss is fortunately now my Mrs" and everyone goes Aww on his response. In a rerun of the “beta shaadi kab karoge?” trauma of eligible bachelors, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar gang up on Sidharth Malhotra to make this episode rife with wedding rumours. Faced against the proven power of manifestations coming true on the couch, the star was hard pressed to share a wedding confirmation with his girlfriend, Kiara Advani. But a strong-willed Sidharth Malhotra had other plans. “I manifest a brighter and happy future,” he said, leaving us to imagine and also hope that it is with his beautiful and talented beau Kiara Advani. Disney+ Hotstar also shared the promo on their Instagram. Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) every Thursday, 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

