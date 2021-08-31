In a video on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar announced his mother underwent a spinal fusion surgery and a right knee replacement surgery within the last eight months.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday revealed that his mother, Hiroo Johar, underwent two surgeries — spinal fusion and right knee replacement — in the last eight months.

Karan Johar posted a video on Instagram, in which his mother was seen sitting on a wheelchair and set to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The director asked if she had any message for people as she was "heading home." In her reply, Hiroo Johar, 78, thanked the staff and doctors of the hospital.

In the caption, the 49-year-old director wrote that his children Yash and Roohi were waiting for their grandmother at home "with a cake and a song."

Karan Johar is currently seen as the host on the digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. He also recently commenced filming for his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

With inputs from Press Trust of India