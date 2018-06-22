IIFA Awards 2018: Shahid Kapoor pulls out of event after back injury on Batti Gul Meter Chalu sets

Just two days before the award show, actor Shahid Kapoor had to pull out of his performance at the IIFA 2018, owing to a recent back injury, as reported by Mid-Day.

The actor, who was all set to perform on stage at the 19th edition of the star-studded extravaganza taking place from 22 to 24 June at Bangkok’s Siam Niramit theater, had to pull out last moment. He suffered a back injury he received during the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Tehri. He was exasperated on his return to Mumbai during the rehearsals for his IIFA dance performance. The actor had continued to shoot in Tehri as the delayed film required him to wrap his schedule by mid-June. He suffered another back spasm in Mumbai and upon doctor’s advice to avoid any strenuous activities, the Jab We Met actor had to can his IIFA appearance. The organisers have been fairly understanding about the unfortunate situation, as reported by Mid-Day.

The award ceremony, which had seen another high profile pull out with Vaani Kapoor cancelling her act and the absence of the three Khans, can still boast of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan taking center-stage. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan wil be co-hosting a musical evening with Ayushmann Khurrana, after the young actor too had to drop his dance performance owing to a ligament injury and instead take up hosting duties for the 23 June musical gala event. Karan Johar and Ritiesh Deshmukh will host the main event on 24 June.

Race 3 actor Bobby Deol will be returning to IIFA after seven year and perform on the stage as well. “My IIFA experience has always been very special… I am super excited, a bit nervous to be back at the IIFA stage and to be performing,” said the actor who will perform to a medley of his old songs and Race 3 numbers. Rekha will be performing on the stage after two decades.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 12:11 PM