IIFA Awards 2018: Rekha will return to stage after 20 years; Bobby Deol joins performers' pack

The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (popularly known as IIFA Awards) will have a heavy dose of entertainment that includes a live performance by legendary actress Rekha after 20 years.

The event, which is set to take place in Bangkok from 22 to 24 June, will also see Bobby Deol perform for the first time in seven years.

Bobby, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Race 3, was present at an IIFA press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday along with fellow Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rekha.

The actor said that the love and support of people matters to him more than critical acclaim and film awards. "I consider my father (Dharmendra) as one of the most iconic and talented actors of our country, who has been never given a best actor award. He received lot of love and appreciation from his fans and that is happening with my fans as well. So, it does not matter. I am here because the people love me and wish to see me," he added.

Among the other performers will be stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Iulia Vantur.

The main awards gala will be hosted by the inimitable Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar, both known for their quick wit.

Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu leads the overall nomination pack at the IIFA Awards extravaganza this year. Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award at the ceremony.

The IIFA Rocks, a musical night which precedes the IIFA Awards ceremony night, will be co-hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Katrik Aaryan. Adding a unique charm to the event will be Bollywood music composer Pritam.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 11:30 AM