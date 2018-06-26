IIFA Awards 2018: From Kriti Sanon to Urvashi Rautela, a look at the best and worst dressed celebrities

The Indian International Film Academy Awards, better known as the IIFA Awards, is touted as the grandest celebration of India Cinema, felicitating extraordinary achievements by the fraternity. This year, the event took place in the bustling Bangkok, with celebrities presenting themselves at their most decorated selves.

All of those present attempted to glow but some only managed to deliver a dampened flicker.

Best Dressed

Kriti Sanon sure was living her Princess Anna (from Frozen) dreams with this one. The Bareily Ki Barfi actress wore a Mark Bumgarner gown and kept accessorising to bare minimum with silver hoops and a wavy ponytail. And what more, she bagged the IIFA Style Icon of the Year 2018 Awards.

Brownie points to actor Ayushmann Khurrana for stepping out of the safe black suit-black-tie zone and donning a white three-piece suit by Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi. He was perhaps the most well dressed among all.

Sarah Jane Dias perfectly blended the classic and the trendy in this oxblood Listabulla gown and styled it with slicked back ponytail and matching lips. Corny alert: She looked like the Queen of Hearts.

This Romanian beauty opted for an flower-embroidered flowy white gown for the green carpet. As IIFA put it, the stunning actor was a 'vision in white'.

Worst Dressed

It seems as if Dia Mirza was supposed to attend a prom party but lost her way and ended up at the awards ceremony. The actor, who seldom forays into the territory of bold colours, failed miserably this time in this sequinned Monisha Jaisingh number.

It is perfectly legitimate to carry a scarf around in case you feel cold, need to sneeze, act like you don't exists etc. But no one will ever know why Arjun Kapoor decided to hang the table-cloth sort of thing around his neck, ruining his otherwise sleek Georgio Armai ensemble. Ah, them mysteries.

Divya Kumar Khosla looked like she had been binge-watching too many Disney movies. Everything from her hair to the big sleeves that look like she has stolen them from Jasmine's closet was princess-y. If only it were a fairy-tale themed costume party. If only!

It is always a relief to bear the knowledge in your heart that even in the case of a massive flood, someone's dress can be used as a flotation device, that too one which can be spotted from galaxies away by space aliens. Urvashi Rautela's Bellucio dress that she styled with an equally shiny pair of gold pumps made her look like she was to play Cleopatra in her school play.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 10:38 AM