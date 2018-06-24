As Shahid Kapoor backed out from performing for IIFA 2018, Bobby Deol stepped in. This will be an onstage performance for the Race 3 star after a long gap. Here he seems to be following the theme of the night: Black.
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Jagga Jasoos
Best Special Effects: NY VFXWALA, Jagga Jasoos
Best Screenplay: Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jainas, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Dialogues: Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Editing: Venkat Mathew, Newton
Best Cinematography - Marcin Laskawiec, Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Sound Design - Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan, Tiger Zinda Hai
Winners of the IIFA 2018 Technical awards
Before the gala night of the awards, the winners of the awards in the technical category were announced on 22 June.
Anurag Basu-directed Jagga Jasoos emerged as the big winner; the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer bagged three awards for best background score, choreography and special effects. The film, in spite of receiving critical appreciation, failed to make a mark at the box office upon its release on 14 July, 2017.
Here's the list of nominations for the IIFA Awards 2018:
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt - Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Sridevi - Mom
Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar
Bhumi Pednekar - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium
Ranbir Kapoor - Jagga Jasoos
Adil Hussain - Mukti Bhawan
Rajkummar Rao - Newton
Akshay Kumar - Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)
Seema Pahwa - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Tabu - Golmaal Again
Meher Vij - Secret Superstar
Seema Pahwa - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Neha Dhupia - Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)
Rajkummar Rao - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Deepak Dobriyal - Hindi Medium
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui - Mom
Pankaj Tripathi - Newton
Vijay Maurya - Tumhari Sulu
Best Director
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Saket Chaudhary - Hindi Medium
Anurag Basu - Jagga Jasoos
Amit V Masurkar - Newton
Suresh Triveni - Tumhari Sulu
Best Film
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Hindi Medium
Newton
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Tumhari Sulu
The International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards 2018, are underway at Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre this weekend. The three-day extravaganza from 22 to 24 June returns with its 19th edition.
The celebrations began with a bang on 23 June with IIFA Rocks, where celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan and others set the stage on fire with their performances.
Ranbir Kapoor during rehearsals for IIFA 2018 performance.
This year, the IIFA Awards’s stage will be dominated with action-packed performances lined up for an entertaining evening on 24 June. The action begins at 5 pm Bangkok time, which is 3:30 pm IST.
Race 3 actor Bobby Deol will take to the IIFA stage for the first time in seven years. At the IIFA press conference on 12 June in Mumbai, he said, “My IIFA experience has always been very special … I am super excited, a bit nervous to be back at the IIFA stage and to be performing.” Deol’s act will be a throwback to some of his old songs, along with numbers from Race 3.
The audience is also in for a treat this year as Bollywood’s legendary actress and the enchanting beauty, Rekha, will return to IIFA’s stage after nearly two decades.
Other actors who will perform include Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
For Ranbir Kapoor, a return to the IIFA stage in the City of Angels would be special as the actor won the Best Debutant Award for Saawariya at the 2008 edition of the gala.