IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu judged Best Film; Irrfan Khan, Sridevi win Best Actor awards for Hindi Medium, MOM

The International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards 2018, are underway at Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre this weekend. The three-day extravaganza from 22 to 24 June returns with its 19th edition.

The celebrations began with a bang on 23 June with IIFA Rocks, where celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan and others set the stage on fire with their performances.

This year, the IIFA Awards’s stage will be dominated with action-packed performances lined up for an entertaining evening on 24 June. The action begins at 5 pm Bangkok time, which is 3:30 pm IST.

Race 3 actor Bobby Deol will take to the IIFA stage for the first time in seven years. At the IIFA press conference on 12 June in Mumbai, he said, “My IIFA experience has always been very special … I am super excited, a bit nervous to be back at the IIFA stage and to be performing.” Deol’s act will be a throwback to some of his old songs, along with numbers from Race 3.

The audience is also in for a treat this year as Bollywood’s legendary actress and the enchanting beauty, Rekha, will return to IIFA’s stage after nearly two decades.

Other actors who will perform include Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

For Ranbir Kapoor, a return to the IIFA stage in the City of Angels would be special as the actor won the Best Debutant Award for Saawariya at the 2008 edition of the gala.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 01:47 AM