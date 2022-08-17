India is in love with Hrithik Roshan’s soothing voice in the national anthem ‘Vande Mataram'

A true-blue Bollywood superstar, who is often referred to as the ‘complete package’, Hrithik Roshan now gets behind the microphone to pursue yet another passion. On the occasion of Independence Day, the superstar treated fans and audiences across the country to his rendition of Vande Mataram. While the star has time and again proved himself to be a true entertainer, this is the very first time he has tried his hands at singing. Prior to this, Hrithik has won hearts with his smooth dancing skills, powerful acting and on point screen presence.

Apart from being the finest actors and dancers the country has ever seen, the superstar also hails from a music family and has a long tryst with music. Paying tribute to the men and women of the Indian Defence Forces and celebrating the undying spirit of India, Hrithik lent his vocals to

Taking to social media he shared,

"Felt it . Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It’s better on headphones altho won’t make the bad singing better.

In hope & dedicated to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual. ❤️

Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation.

Thank you @vishalmishraofficial , been humming this since I heard this wonderful track

Thanks to my man @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring this , following your lead my friend.

Thank you @purpose.studios for working on a holiday and taking a spontaneous thought n working your magic on it.

Sorry for taking you by surprise @shannondonaldmusic promise to do proper way next time

@jjustmusicofficial

@warnermusicindia

#VandeMataram"

This Independence Day, the superstar chose to do something different to celebrate the occasion, pay his respect in a novel manner and this rendition of 'Vande Mantaram' is a true treat to his fans! Music has always been in the superstar's blood - His grandfather Roshanlal was a celebrated musician, his grandmother Ira Roshan too had sung for films including a duet with Lata Mangeshkar for the film 'Anokha Pyaar' in 1948 and his uncle Rajesh Roshan has been a prominent music composer for over 50 years. Meanwhile, amidst the pandemic, just like the rest of the world, the star had given into a hobby which was practicing music. He used to often share videos of himself playing piano on social media.

Moreover, in the past, Hrithik Roshan lent his voice to songs like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobarra’s Senorita , Guzaarish’s What A Wonderful World and Kites In the Sky from Kites and is often seen crooning on his social media posts including Koi Mil Gaya’s Jaadoo on a throwback BTS post from the sets of Super 30 and the classic Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan among others.

