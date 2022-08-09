“This is a dream combination of Puri Connects and Dharma productions and being a major part of this Pan India project is a blessing for my Hard work,' says Vish about Liger

This newest baddie in the town is now coming to your screens as SANJU, the Baddie in LIGER, the next Magnum Opus of Indian cinema. Vish is not only a fantastic actor, as his comrades proclaim but has worked in production far longer than most would think.

Being the CEO of Puri Connects and having assisted extensively on the production and other teams, Vish is the backbone of every film he works on. What’s more inspiring is the fact that he started off as a supporting actor in movies and today, he's about to shine on the silver screen playing a massive character in LIGER. Vish looks killer on the screen and playing a villain opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Pan India Film itself is a massive accomplishment. Let's get ready for the mass attack on the Indian box office!

Vish also shared the video on his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. He wrote:

"Truly thankful and blessed to play the baddie

Forever indebted to #purijagannadh @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @puriconnects"

The actor also mentioned that he had an amazing time sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

The Puri Jagannadh directorial and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger will hit the big screens on 25th of August across India in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Vish alongside him. The movie has been produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma productions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.