Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrated the festival by going to a Ganpati temple. They uploaded an adorable video of their visit.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan posted a video of their trip to a Ganpati temple with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Inaaya, a 4-year-old, is seen feeding a cow, applying tilak to her parents’ foreheads, and praying at the temple in the video.

Sharing the video, Kunal and Soha wrote on their Instagram, “Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bring happiness peace and light into all your lives. Ganpati Bappa Moriya #happyganeshchaturthi.” Ganesh aarti is heard playing in the video.

Fans of the actors loved the video and praised them for how they are bringing up Inaaya. A fan wrote, “This is wholesome, love you Kunal Bhai.” Another wrote, “This is so cute” One more fan commented, “Must appreciate the way you both are upbringing your daughter, she is so adorable”.

A fan noticed how Kunal corrected Inaaya while ringing the temple bell with her left hand and wrote, “Really liked the fact that you asked Inaaya to hit the bell with her right hand and not left. Really shows your good upbringing and good teachings by your parents” Another fan also wrote in a message for Soha, “Love how you respect and support Kunal’s faith. The humbleness of this post is endearing to watch.”

Soha also shared a picture of Inaaya putting tilak on Kunal’s forehead on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Soha last appeared in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and she is currently developing the fictional series Hush-Hush. A few months ago, Kunal’s film Malang 2 was released, and he is currently working on Kanjoos Makkhichoos. With the publication of their children’s book, Inni and Bobo, the couple recently turned authors. The book was made available on April 25.

