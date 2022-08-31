Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's how Bollywood and TV stars are welcoming Bappa this year
Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and numerous other Bollywood celebrities have shared pictures and videos from their Vinayaka Chaturdashi celebrations.
Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts today, is also being enthusiastically celebrated by Bollywood and TV stars. Many people are going to Ganpati pandals to offer their respects, even though we only saw a few celebrities bring their Ganesha idols home. One such famous person who brings Bappa home each year is Shilpa Shetty. Raj Kundra, Shilpa’s husband, was observed bringing the idol home, despite the fact that Shilpa hurt her leg this year.
Meanwhile, Rithvik Dhanjani posted the image while preparing his eco-friendly Ganpati at home. In other news, this year’s Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, and RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, served as inspiration for Ganesha idols. In Maharashtra, idols that resembled the characters of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have been spotted.
Here’s how the following celebrities are celebrating the festival this year:
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan
Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu shared a video as he visited a temple with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. He wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bring happiness peace and light into all your lives. Ganpati Bappa Moriya. #happyganeshchaturthi.”
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani moves into a new home and welcomes Bappa into it. He took to Instagram to share a piece of news with his fans earlier. He wrote, “I am a happy man today .. Aaj Graha pravesh hai and will get Bappa home as well . People who know me know how much I tried to move in before but it just dint happen . I guess this was the reason , Bappa wanted to come in with me only and the best part is that today is my favourite day as well TUESDAY !! For some it may be a coincidence but for me it’s not . Like they say everything happens for a reason .. Thank you God for everything. I wanna thank all my friends family and well wishers for always keeping me in their prayers . And a big thank you to all my fans who have made me who I am . Thank you thank you thank you !!! #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya.”
Viaan, Shilpa Shetty, and Raj Kundra can be seen twinning while wearing yellow clothing. The actress purchased an eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol to celebrate the auspicious festival in an environmentally friendly way. In her home’s Ganesh Chaturthi decoration, the flower canopy steals the show.
Dia Mirza
Environmental activist Dia Mirza frequently publishes articles on how to preserve the environment on her blog. She brought home an eco-friendly idol and spoke about the value of sustainability and minimalism.
Hrithik Roshan
On Ganesh Chaturthi, the Roshans welcomed Bappa into their house, and two days later, the celebrations came to an end with visarjan. Hrithik reflected on his youth while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home with his family. The actor kept the furnishings plain and uncomplicated. Long banana leaves and lamp lantern diyas were present.
Shraddha Kapoor
Kartik Aaryan was seen seeking blessings at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor paid obeisance to the deity on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi.