Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and numerous other Bollywood celebrities have shared pictures and videos from their Vinayaka Chaturdashi celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts today, is also being enthusiastically celebrated by Bollywood and TV stars. Many people are going to Ganpati pandals to offer their respects, even though we only saw a few celebrities bring their Ganesha idols home. One such famous person who brings Bappa home each year is Shilpa Shetty. Raj Kundra, Shilpa’s husband, was observed bringing the idol home, despite the fact that Shilpa hurt her leg this year.

Meanwhile, Rithvik Dhanjani posted the image while preparing his eco-friendly Ganpati at home. In other news, this year’s Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, and RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, served as inspiration for Ganesha idols. In Maharashtra, idols that resembled the characters of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have been spotted.

Here’s how the following celebrities are celebrating the festival this year:

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

Bright colours and floral decorations adorned Ananya Panday ‘s Ganapati altar. Also visible is the idol holding a modak. She posed in front of her Bappa with her hands folded, looking stunning in a yellow salwar kameez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) Dia Mirza Environmental activist Dia Mirza frequently publishes articles on how to preserve the environment on her blog. She brought home an eco-friendly idol and spoke about the value of sustainability and minimalism. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial) Hrithik Roshan On Ganesh Chaturthi, the Roshans welcomed Bappa into their house, and two days later, the celebrations came to an end with visarjan. Hrithik reflected on his youth while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home with his family. The actor kept the furnishings plain and uncomplicated. Long banana leaves and lamp lantern diyas were present. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Shraddha Kapoor