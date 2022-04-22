Director Vivek Agnihotri says cautionary Sikh warning comes from 'Guilty Political Party' for his film 'The Delhi Files', which is about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Vivek Agnihotri who has created history with The Kashmir Files is now out to create mystery, at least for the time being. He is not revealing any details about his next and final part of the ‘Files’ trilogy. All he has told the public is that it is called The Delhi Files. He hasn’t revealed what it’s about

But it is evidently about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Vivek hopes to open up the long-suppressed cases of the carnage of the Sikh community after Mrs Gandhi’s assassination.

In fact, some sections of the Sikh community have already raised objections to Vivek’s proposed film. The Maharashtra Sikh Association stated that it had "strong reservation against the exploitation and commercialization of unfortunate tragic chapters of humankind like the Sikh riots by people in the name of creative expression and personal profiteering".

Vivek remains unruffled by the premature warnings. In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, Vivek said, “Nobody knows what I am making yet they want to curb my freedom of expression. These must be a political group feeling guilty or want to cover up the truth. May God give them wisdom."

It must be mentioned here that Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files faced similar opposition from some political organizations who accused him of creating political disharmony. But Vivek is very clear-headed on his purpose for making the 'Files' trilogy.

In an earlier interview to Firstpost Vivek said, "After The Delhi Files I am done with the Files trilogy. No power on earth and no amount of money can persuade me to turn the Files into a franchise. It was always meant to be a trilogy. Nothing can change that. Those who know me from before would know that I’ve been making the films that I want to make for the last ten years. I am the last person who is going to think, ‘The audience is addicted to the franchise, so let’s make one more.’ I will never do that."

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

