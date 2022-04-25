Sahher Bambba and Emraan Hashmi's untitled romantic thriller is set in North India. The film is expected to roll by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

After impressing fans with their mesmerising chemistry in B Praak's single Ishq Nahi Karte, Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba have now joined hands for an untitled romantic-thriller movie, which will be set in North India. The film will be directed by a debutant and is expected to go on floors by the end of this year or in the beginning of 2023.

A source close to the project said, "After the song received thundering response from the audience a renowned production came forward to cast both the actors for their next project. Emraan as we all know that he's a hit machine when it comes to songs. Having Emraan and Sahher in a full-length feature film with some amazing songs will be a treat to the audience. Currently, the project is in the initial stage and both the actors are figuring out their dates to start the shooting by end of this year or in the beginning of 2023." On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. As per the reports, he will be playing the lead antagonist in the espionage thriller, which is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is expected to be one of the costliest Bollywood films and will hit the screens on 21 April 2023, during the Eid weekend. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan, Shuddh Desi Romance and Band Baaja Baaraat fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

The actor is currently busy with Selfiee, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles. It is the official remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence and is directed by Good Newwz and Jug Jugg Jeeyo helmer Raj Mehta.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.