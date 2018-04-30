Arjun Kapoor to feature with cousin Harshvardhan in special dance number in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Vikramaditya Motwane's vigilante drama Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is getting a dose of more star power after Arjun Kapoor came on board to perform on the dance number 'Chumma' for the film. The film stars his cousin and Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor in the titular role.

According to Pune Mirror, Arjun will work with choreographer Farah Khan for the Amit Trivedi number. It was Anil’s idea to bring Arjun on board at the last minute for a special dance number. He personally requested his nephew who dotes on his chachu and immediately obliged. Arjun will be seen dancing with a bevy of models and dancers in the song. Harsh too will appear in the song but will not be dancing and his face will be concealed under the mask his character sports.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane who has earlier made Udaan, Lootera and Trapped. It stars Harshvardhan, who was last seen in his debut film Mirzya. The highly anticipated upcoming film has been co-produced by Eros International and Phantom Pictures.

The movie has been creating the right noise ever since its announcement. According to Motwane, "The story explores love, friendship, anger and heroism and its relevance in today's times. It's been with me for a very long time and I'm delighted at the way it's turned out. The action sequences are awesome and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

The film is slated to release on 25 May. You can watch the film's teaser here.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 14:45 PM