Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra were initially considered to play lead role

Vikramaditya Motwane has revealed that Shahid Kapoor, Imran Khan and Sidharth Malhotra were all in talks to play the lead in his upcoming vigilante justice themed movie Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, before zeroing in on Mirzya actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“We spoke to Shahid, but it was very briefly... For this film, casting went through a lot of changes. Imran Khan was to be part of it, then it went to Sidharth Malhotra. With Imran it was like, his career wasn’t going well and we couldn’t raise the money. I am quite sad about it. With Sidharth, it just fell apart. With Shahid, it was just a conversation, it was never formulated,” said Motwane as reported by Hindustan Times.

The movie, which is slated for a 25 May release, is a vigilante drama which has garnered interest in an industry devoid of a quality superhero franchise. It will see Harshvardhan play a student-turned-vigilante, as his group of well meaning street activist friends are faced with dire consequences of their action against everyday corruption, as suggested by the trailer.

“The story explores love, friendship, anger and heroism, and its relevance in today's times. It's been with me for a very long time and I'm delighted at the way it's turned out. The action sequences are awesome and I can't wait for the audience to see it," said the director, in an earlier report.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 13:48 PM