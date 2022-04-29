Salim Ghouse gave several memorable performances in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English films. He garnered popularity for his portrayal in Shyam Benegal's TV Series Bharat Ek Khoj.

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse, known for his performances in TV shows like "Bharat Ek Khoj" as well as films such as "Sardari Begum" and "Soldier", died Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 70. According to a source close to the actor's family, Ghouse complained of chest pain on Wednesday night and was rushed to the city-based Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

"We took him to the hospital as he was not feeling well. He passed away this morning," the family member said. Ghouse made his feature film debut in an unnamed role of a student in 1978's "Swarg Narak". He later starred in films such as Shyam Benegal's "Manthan", "Kalyug", "Sardari Begum", as well as Mahesh Bhatt's "Saaransh" and "Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!" by Saeed Akhtar Mirza.

As an actor, he received wide acclaim with the 1987 popular TV show "Subah". An FTII graduate, Ghouse also featured in Benegal's "Bharat Ek Khoj", in which he played the roles of Rama, Krishna, and Tipu Sultan over the many episode-run of the acclaimed 1988 TV series.

Pehli baar #SalimGhouse Sahab ko tv serial #Subah mein dekha tha! Aur unka kaam behadd laajavaab laga tha !! Unki awaaz ❤️❤️ https://t.co/9kG96yCrDl — Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) April 28, 2022

Salim Ghouse, a man with a lot of self-respect and a multitalented multifaceted powerhouse of a performer who captured audiences in Bharat ek Khoj, Koyla etc. passes away. RIP Salim sahab. Heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 28, 2022

RIP, #SalimGhouse, a powerhouse of talent and style. His performance in ‘Subah’ on DD is forever etched on my mind. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 #respect https://t.co/4miU5XedM5 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 28, 2022

In the late 1980s, Ghouse ventured into Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema and starred in "Vettri Vizhaa", "Thazhvaram", "Mugguru Monagallu" and Mani Ratnam's "Thiruda Thiruda". The actor appeared in English films such as "The Deceivers" and "The Perfect Murder", both of which were released in 1988. In the 1990s and 2000s, he played supporting parts in Hindi films such as "Koyla", "Soldier, "Badal", and "Aks".

Benegal's 2010 film "Well Done Abba" marked one of his last Hindi film appearances. Ghouse was also a voice artiste who dubbed in Hindi for English titles such as Disney's animated classic "The Lion King" (1995), in which he voiced the character of Scar, and the historical actioner "300", where he dubbed for Gerard Butler's King Leonidas.

