Anya Singh and Nakuul Mehta starrer Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2 will stream from April 29 on Zee5.

After the grand success of the first season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend, Anya Singh and Nakuul Mehta aka Tanie and Sumer back to entertain the audience with the second season of the show. The trailer of NKYBF 2 has already garnered praises from fans and while we are super excited for the show, Anya recently spoke about the challenges she faced during the shooting of the web series.

"I think our biggest challenge during season 1 and 2 has been the weather for sure because both seasons were shot at the same time and that's November-December in London. Wherein it's cold, gloomy and windy. Firstly, we were looking for some sun and apart from that we also had COVID which was ramping towards the end of December all over the world. Some of our team got it and we had to stop shooting. Some people got it in London and some in India. We had to go another time to London because we had a series of shots left. We did face a lot of challenges because of the weather and covid," revealed Anya.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, when Anya was asked whether she took any inspiration or observed anyone for her character, she replied, "No, I haven't. We sat and created these characters sitting in a room by readings and it was our then director of the first season Arif (Arif Khan), Nakuul (Nakuul Mehta) and I and in the second season it was Harsh sir, Nakuul and I and this time around of course, we have a much larger family. But no, first time also we just sat and created them ourselves. I never read the book. So, I didn't had any context as to what Tanie should be or would be like but we also spoke to the writer of the book at that point, Sumrit (Sumrit Shahi). So, that also helped a lot.

Also starring Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias, Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2 will stream from April 29 on Zee5.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.