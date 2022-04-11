Love is getting crowded in S2 of ZEE5 Original Series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend as Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias join Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh's Never Kiss Your Best Friend premiered on ZEE5 in January 2020 and was an instant hit. The series was young, vibrant and relatable as it revolved around two best friends struggling with complicated feelings for each other. Ever since its premiere, fans have been excited for the return of this popular series and the wait is finally over as S2 will premiere on ZEE5 on 29th April. And what’s more exciting is that Nakuul and Anya will be joined by Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias in S2.

Directed by Harsh Dedhia and Produced by 11:11 Productions, Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2 also stars Sapna Pabbi, Javed Jaffrey, Niki Walia, Deepti Bhatnagar in supporting roles. S1 ended with Tanie and Sumer’s breakup and in S2, the two are forced to reconnect after a long separation of 2 years as they end up working for the same production house, Meraki Studios where Tanie is a writer and Sumer is the director.

This drama is accentuated by Tanie’s newfound attraction towards Karan Saxena (played by Karan Wahi), a successful actor with Meraki. He is suave, charming and everything Tanie wants in a man. On the other hand, Sumer is getting closer to Lavanya (played by Darah Jane Dias), the heir to the Meraki legacy, but someone who is fighting her own battles with making a name for herself as the world keeps judging her for her past. With these new emotions and Sumer & Tanie’s rekindling old friendship in the mix, S2 is full of romance, drama, complications and emotions.

Watch ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2’ exclusively on ZEE5 from 29th April 2022.

