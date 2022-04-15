Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of family members and close friends. The wedding took place at RK's Vastu apartment.

The 'Power couple' of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchanged the wedding vows and took pheras in the presence of family members and close friends at the Vastu apartment on April 14. While the pics of the newlyweds have been taking the internet by storm since yesterday, Alia Bhatt has just left everyone in awe as she changed her Instagram DP to a stunning pic from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, where they are seen twinning in ivory and gold wedding outfits from ace designer Sabyasachi.

Among the family members, who attended the ceremony, from RK's side were mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor.

From Alia's side parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and siblings Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt were spotted. Other guests, who attended the ceremony were Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani and Anushka Ranjan.

Hours after taking pheras, Alia Bhatt shared dreamy pics of her dreamy wedding with a heartfelt note expressing her excitement to embark on the new journey. She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we`ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can`t wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

The duo will share screen space in Brahmastra, which is set to hit the screens in September.

