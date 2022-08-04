Aamir Khan spoke about his former wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7 where the actor was in the company of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta before the duo got divorced. The actor then got married to Kiran Rao but they announced their divorce last year by releasing on official statement on social media. The actor now made an appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7 and spoke about his former wives.

The actor said, “We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other. I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. We will always be a family.”

Last year, Khan and Rao released a joint statement that read, “ In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does."

The statement added, "We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap.”

Aamir Khan is now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha that releases on 11th August, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

