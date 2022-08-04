Along with Aamir Khan, several other proclaimed Indian names will be joining the special talk at IIM Annual International Summit Vista in Bangalore. The names include Advait Chandan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya.

Aamir Khan has been invited for a special talk at IIM Annual International Summit Vista. Khan will be interacting with the students and will be talking about Facets of Management in Films and Life.

The Superstar has always managed to give back-to-back hits and had a major giveaways in his films. Most of his films have underlined important management lessons such as leadership in Lagaan, team building in Dangal, one reason why he is a credible speaker for 'Facets of Management in Films and Life' at IIM Bangalore.

Along with Aamir Khan, several other proclaimed Indian names will be joining the special talk at IIM Annual International Summit Vista in Bangalore. The names include filmmaker Advait Chandan, actress Mona Singh, actor Naga Chaitanya, Peyush Bansal CEO & Co-founder of Lenskart, Anil Agrawal Chairman of Vedanta, and Punit Renjen Global CEO, Deloitte

Interestingly, this is not the first time Khan will be in the IIM Bangalore campus. The actor has a much deeper connection with the campus as he has shot and stayed there during the shoot of 3 Idiots. Back in 2009, when 3 Idiots was released, the film took the nation by storm with its epic storyline which highlighted the pressure youngsters face while chasing their careers. The film was a blockbuster and was appreciated worldwide.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which will hit the screen on 11 August.

Khan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for 34 years and given blockbusters like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dil, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Ishq, Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Fanaa, Ghajini, 3 idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, and Dangal.

