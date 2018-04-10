102 Not Out's new song 'Bachche Ki Jaan Loge Kya' pits Amitabh Bachchan against Rishi Kapoor

The first song of Umesh Shukla's comedy 102 Not Out has a rather interesting title. There is no bachcha (kid) in 'Bachche Ki Jaan Loge Kya' but there is a 75-year-old son (Rishi Kapoor) and his 102-year-old father (Amitabh Bachchan).

However, there are two symbolic bachchas in the song. The first is Bachchan's cool character, a child at heart who cannot stop subjecting his perturbed son to a number of pranks. The other bachcha is Kapoor's old school character, a hapless victim of his father's relentless practical jokes.

Sung by Arijit Singh, this peppy song is composed by Salim-Sulaiman. Hiral Brahmbhatt's lyrics also reflect the mood of the song, and the film.

"Arijit's voice was apt for the song and the situation. And it was fitting with Mr Bachchan's character in the film who believes in living life to the fullest," Shukla had said, in a statement to IANS.

With Arijit's youthful voice, Bachchan's histrionics and Kapoor's grumbling, this track encapsulates the fun vibe of the film.

102 Not Out will portray the relationship between the 102-year-old father and his 75-year-old son on the silver screen. It is co-produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Shukla's Benchmark Pictures. The film is slated to release worldwide on 4 May.

