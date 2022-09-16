Ayushmann Khurrana will return as Pooja and apart from Annu Kapoor, the sequel will also star Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.

Back in 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana was in his golden phase at the box-office with seven consecutive money-spinners. Dream Girl was one of them. It was the story of a helpless, helpless, unemployed youth who’s employed at a call center for his talent to communicate in a feminine voice. Soon rechristened as Pooja, he begins to attract lonely, lecherous men that has gratified by her sexually attractive voice. One of them also includes Khurrana’s own father Annu Kapoor.

Three years later, the leading man returns but this time, the tide has turned against the Hindi film industry. Khurrana hasn’t had a success in a while and suddenly, the trend of Boycott Bollywood has taken over. The announcement video of the sequel, Dream Girl 2, begins with all the social media trends like Boycott Bollywood, South has taken over and cinema halls are empty. One of the actor’s friends in the clip says, “Bollywood ko nazar lag gayi hai.” What follows next is nothing less than hilarious:

The film is all set to release on June 29 next year. The consecutive hits of Khurrana that were spoken about above are Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. For Ananya Panday, her last film Liger bombed at the box-office.

According to film trade sources, Liger collected Rs. 35 crore across India in its opening weekend. Apart from the poor writing and almost no direction, the ongoing boycott trend of Bollywood was also blamed for Liger’s underperformance.

However, producer Goldie Behl believes that no trend can come in the way of a good movie. Recently in an interview with Spotboye, the film producer shared his thoughts on the ongoing boycott trends in Bollywood and its effect on films.

Goldie Behl said, “No, I don’t think so any film can tank at the box office because of a trend of boycotting the film.” Further sharing his understanding of the film business, he added, “If you see the percentage of the people going to theatres to watch the film vs on social media you will get the answer out there.”

