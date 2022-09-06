According to the film producer, if a film connects with the audience, nothing can stop it from succeeding as a “good movie will work despite all odds.” However, he has termed the boycott calls which only build up negativity as “unfortunate.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey-starrer Liger fell flat at the box office, failing to mint business at the ticket window. It also struggled to impress both fans and critics.

According to film trade sources, Liger collected Rs. 35 crore across India in its opening weekend. Apart from the poor writing and almost no direction, the ongoing boycott trend of Bollywood was also blamed for Liger’s underperformance.

However, producer Goldie Behl believes that no trend can come in the way of a good movie. Recently in an interview with Spotboye, the film producer shared his thoughts on the ongoing boycott trends in Bollywood and its effect on films.

Goldie Behl said, “No, I don’t think so any film can tank at the box office because of a trend of boycotting the film.” Further sharing his understanding of the film business, he added, “If you see the percentage of the people going to theatres to watch the film vs on social media you will get the answer out there.”

“I have been in the industry for a very long time and if a film connects with the audience, nothing can stop it from succeeding. But at the same time, it’s really unfortunate that people are building up this negativity. I don’t know if such hate campaigns are affecting the performances of the film or if it’s coinciding with the film not doing well. A good movie will work despite all odds,” Goldie Behl said.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, along with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday the film featured actors like Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Chunky Pandey and others. The makers had also roped in boxing legend Mike Tyson for a cameo.

